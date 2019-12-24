Environment Ministry postpones Leviathan gas flow

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced last night that Leviathan gas field operator Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) had not yet met the stringent conditions that had been set for starting flushing activities today at the gas reservoir's platform and consequently the commencement of operations was being postponed. Noble Energy was further instructed to grant two days warning to the public about any new date that will be set for operations.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has not yet approved the plan for sampling and monitoring during the flushing and checking the benzene that will be emitted.

Noble Energy said, "The Leviathan gas has waited a long time to get out of the ground and it will happen quickly. We were very surprised and we regret hearing the Ministry of Environmental Protection's decision. Noble Energy has been scrupulous in strictly complying with all the various permits and approvals that have been issued to it and has received approvals of the different courts. The Ministry of Environmental Protection has requested implementation of an additional validation of the analysis equipment above and beyond the existing validation and Noble is working to convey the data to the Ministry. The Leviathan partners are excited, ready and on alert ahead of natural gas production and transforming Israel into an energy power.

