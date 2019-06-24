Estonia signs deal for Rafael anti-tank missiles

EuroSpike, jointly owned by Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and German companies Rheinmetall Group and Diehl Defense will provide Spike anti-tank missiles to the Estonian army. The missiles have been developed by Rafael and are being marketed by the German companies.

The deal is worth €40 million and the first missiles will be delivered to the Estonian army at the start of next year. The deal was signed several days ago by the Estonian government procurement agency and EuroSpike. The agreement is for delivery of missiles over seven years and the number of missiles to be procured can be increased according to requirements and the operational needs of the Estonian army. Defense sources have confirmed the details of the deal to "Globes."

Rafael soon hopes to conclude an agreement for the sale of Spike missiles to the Indian army worth more than $500 million. However, there are reports in the Indian media that India has decided to procure Made in India missiles from its own research organization, although Israeli defense sources insist they know of no such decision.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2019

