Etihad Airways plane again lands in Israel

For only the second time ever an Etihad Airways plane has landed at Ben Gurion airport. The cargo plane from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has brought humanitarian aid to help the Palestinians combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast to the last flight to land at Ben Gurion airport on May 20, when the entire exterior of the Etihad Airways plane had been painted over in anonymous white, this time the cargo plane landed with full Etihad livery including a UAE flag.

The plane is carrying equipment and supplies for the Palestinian Authority including ventilators. But as happened last month, it again seems likely that the Palestinian Authority will refuse to accept the aid, and as also happened last month it will thus be redirected from Ramallah to Gaza.

The flight and aid were coordinated with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the equipment and supplies will be transferred to Gaza by the IDF Coordinator in the Territories and the United Nations.

