Eurovision proceeding despite rockets

While alarms and rockets are disturbing residents in southern Israel, performers from various countries have begun intensive rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Eurovision Song Contest events got underway this week with a range of celebratory receptions. Three main events are scheduled for next week: the two semifinals and the finals on Saturday night. The unfortunate timing of the escalation in the security situation is certainly keeping tourists who considered visiting from coming, but as of now, no cancelations or changes in the program are being considered.

Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) said that at the orders of the Home Front Command, the events are taking place as scheduled, and preparations by the delegations to the contest are being held as planned.

Hotels: No cancelations so far

Isrotel said that as of now, no hotel reservations had been canceled. Occupancy of the chain's hotels is full, including by Eurovision Song Contest delegations (three delegations are staying at the Royal Beach Hotel on Hayarkon Street in Tel Aviv).

The Fattal hotel chain said that there had been no cancelations at its hotels in southern Israel so far, and that there had been no change in its reservations in Tel Aviv, either.

There are hotels offering discounts to residents of southern Israel. The C Hotel chain is offering a 30% discount next week to the residents at three of its hotels: Hacienda Forest View Hotel, C Hotel Neve Ilan, and C Hotel Eilat.

The Dan Hotel chain is offering residents of southern Israel a 20% discount until May 15.

Incoming Tour Operators Association general manager Yossi Fatael says that he has yet to hear of tourists wanting to leave Israel, "and I don't think there will be any." Fatael adds that May is expected to be a peak month, regardless of the Eurovision, because organized tour groups are visiting Israel for trips through the Tour Operators Association.

Dan Hotels also said that there had been no cancelations. According to reservations at Dan Tel Aviv Hotel and Dan Panorama Hotel, occupancy rates will be especially high - in the 85-95% range.

The Tel Aviv municipality said, "There is no change in preparations in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. The Eurovision Song Contest and all of the events accompanying it in the city are taking place as planned. We are unaware of any cancelations by performers or tourists."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019