Eva's Instagram Holocaust story goes viral worldwide

Those that thought that the Eva's Story Instagram project cheapens the memory of the Holocaust, and that today's young people won't relate to it, have been proven wrong. Only 14 hours after going on air for Hol;ocaust Day, Eva's story had more than 100 million views, including 3 million in Israel. 50% of views were people aged 13-30.

Items about Eva's story appeared in the media in more than 50 countries and "Eva's Story Instagram" was the subject of 200 million Google searches.

Eva's story was conceived and produced by Israeli businessman Mati Kokhavi, 57, and his daughter Maya, 27. The producers have been approached by representatives from many countries requesting the rights to translate Eva's Story into their language.

