Everads Therapy wins retina commercialization deal

While the coronavirus is raging, people are still contracting other diseases, and medical companies are still trying to heal them. Everads Therapy, founded on the basis of in invention by ophthalmologist Dr. Ygal Rotenstreich, head of the Electrophysiology Clinic and Retinal Research Laboratory at the Goldschleger Eye Institute of Sheba Medical Center, has signed a commercialization agreement for its product for injecting drugs into the rear part of the eye. The name of the other company in the agreement, which markets drugs for ophthalmological diseases with a potential market in the billions of dollars, was not disclosed, nor was the price in the deal.

Everads will receive an advance and payments for milestones. If the product is integrated with the other company's drug and the cocktail reaches the market, Everads will receive a proportion of the other company's revenue from the drug. The other company will pay the cost of developing the product. Under the agreement, the other company received exclusivity for a number of uses for a syringe, while Everads is continuing its development independently for other indications.

Evarads's founders are Rotenstreich; Dr. Ifat Sher, head of the restorative retinal research laboratory at Sheba Medical Center; and medical devices company Dali, which develops solutions for injecting drugs. Dali has already brought a syringe to a deal with a large company for use with a bestselling drug. Everads COO Hagay Drori, a former product manager at Dali, says, "The company founders came to us in order to cooperate with us in development of the syringe, and as part of this cooperation, I eventually switched to working with them."

Drugs injected into the retina can help treat various retinal diseases, including dry, wet, and diabetic degenerative retinal diseases. In order to reach the retina, they must be injected in the rear part of the eye. When they are injected into the front part of the eye, the ingredient dissolves, does not reach its target, and sometimes causes damage.

Everads executive chairman Moshe Weinstein says, "Administering injections into the retina is a complicated matter. It is difficult to reach the target, and tiny blood vessels are liable to be damaged. It's all very tiny."

The device developed by Everads contains a sharp component that is inserted into the front part of the eye, where it is less dangerous to make injections, and a component that looks like a dark thread. When the device is inserted into the rear part of the eye, it separates tissues, without penetrating them. The dark thread then emerges, creating a channel from the middle of the eye to the rear part of it, and the ingredient is injected through this channel. The channel is gradually closed by pressure within the eye. The process turns a complicated injection into the rear of the eye into a less complicated injection into the front of the eye. The thread's circumference is less than one millimeter.

Weinstein says that Evards's main competitor is Clearside BIO, listed on Nasdaq with a $76 million market cap. The company has an agreement with Bush Healthcare, one of the leading ophthalmological companies. Clearside's technology, however, differs slightly from that of Everads.

Everads was founded in 2017 in the RAD BioMed incubator, after obtaining a license from Sheba Medical Center's commercialization company. The company has raised $1 million to date.

