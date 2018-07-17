Evogene collaborates with IMAmt on cotton weevils

Israeli AgBio company Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN; TASE:EVGN) and Instituto Mato-grossense do Algodão (IMAmt), a leading Brazilian developer and marketer of cotton seeds, announced today the signing of a research and validation agreement in the field of insect resistance traits in cotton. The two companies will primarily focus on the Cotton Boll Weevil but also on the Fall Armyworm. Evogene will identify genes predicted to be effective against Cotton Boll Weevil and Fall Armyworm, and IMAmt will validate the candidate toxins in cotton. Following successful validation, the parties intend to enter negotiations for a commercial license agreement.

As part of the agreement, Evogene will screen its extensive, already tested insecticidal gene data base and select genes with predicted activity against Cotton Boll Weevil and Fall Armyworm. Following the identification of such genes, IMAmt will validate these genes in lab assays directly against the target pests. Evogene will receive R&D funding for the initial discovery phase.

IMAmt Director Alvaro Lourenco Ortolan Salles said, "When visiting Evogene, we saw great potential for a collaboration between our two companies. We observed the efficiency in the delivery of their work already on the first experience we had. We are confident that together we will be able to respond to the various challenges that tropical agriculture imposes on us."

Evogene VP and GM of Ag-Seeds division Dr. Arnon Heyman said, “We are happy to announce this agreement with IMAmt, the largest cotton growers association in Brazil. With the advancement of selected toxins, originating from our insecticidal gene database to Phase I development, as previously announced, we find increased interest in this unique database that could be leveraged for targeting additional insects, such as the Cotton Boll Weevil which has been devastating for the cultivation of cotton in South America and elsewhere.”

