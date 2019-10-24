Evogene teams with Weizmann Nobel laureate on microbiomes

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN; TASE:EVGN) biopharmaceutical unit Biomica, which is developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, has announced a collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop a selective treatment against antibiotic resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus infection. This microbiome focused approach aims to target a specific microbe while maintaining the microbiome of the patients' gut. The company has in-licensed Prof. Ada Yonath's, Nobel Prize laureate, work and discoveries in high-resolution crystal structure of the large ribosomal subunit of the pathogenic Staphylococcus aureus. The crystal structure originates from pathogenic species, allowing a high degree of specificity, and together with Biomica's unique computational technology, will enable the design and development of new types of selective, narrow spectrum antibiotics agents. Prof. Yonath's group will scientifically support Biomica in the development of the technology.

Biomica aims to use the in-licensed IP and know-how to design specific molecules that selectively target and inhibit the large ribosomal subunit of the pathogenic Staphylococcus aureus.

Prof. Ada E. Yonath said, "Our findings, resulting from the high resolution structures of the ribosome from the human pathogen Staphylococcus aureus and of its complexes with various clinically useful drugs, should facilitate the design of unique structure-based new specific drugs against this human pathogen. We believe that the collaboration with Biomica, which is interested in fighting the current global antibiotics resistance, may result in a positive outcome for this acute problem for human health."

Biomica CEO Dr. Elran Haber said, "We are excited by this collaboration between Biomica and a world leading research institute - The Weizmann Institute of Science. We believe that our unique computational capabilities fit perfectly with Nobel Prize winner, Prof. Yonath's discovery of MRSA potential targets. Biomica has the technology that will potentially enable the identification of specific molecules that could selectively bind to these novel microbial targets, while leaving other beneficial microbes unharmed. We look forward to our joint work, and believe it holds great potential."

