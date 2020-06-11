Ex Shin Bet chief's cybersecurity co Opora raises $7m

Israeli cybersecurity company Opora, which was founded by former Israeli Security Services (Shin Bet) chief Yuval Diskin, has raised $7 million in a financing round led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) with the participation of private investors and angels.

The company has developed a threat detection technology based on an intelligence surveillance approach, which preempts attacks before reaching an enterprise's network. The company says its systems are "similar to the new methods applied today in the security world."

The new funds will be used for expanding Opora's development team in Israel and for sales and marketing. Following the investment JVP founder and chairman Erel Margalit and principal Julia Kagan will join Opora's board.

Opora was founded in 2018 by Diskin together with former senior Shin Bet operatives CIO Noam Jolles and Tzafrir Katz together with CEO Chris Bell who had previously founded Securonix in San Francisco. Opora has offices in San Francisco and its Israel development center in Ra'anana and has 10 employees.

Margalit exp;ains, "Israel has bought three large paradigms to the cybersecurity landscape. The first stage was the firewall that Check Point created, the second stage is the solution of CyberArk, coping from the attacker from within and the third stage is being brought by Opora which defeat the attacker on his home turf before he is able to attack."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2020

