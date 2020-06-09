Ex-Teva CFO Eyal Desheh joins Israeli Covid-19 vaccine co

Israeli company MigVax, which is developing an oral vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, has announced the appointment of Eyal Desheh as chairman of its board of directors. Desheh has been chairman of credit card company Isracard since 2017, and for seventeen years he was CFO at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). Before that he was CFO at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP).

MigVax is developing a vaccine based on research carried out at the Migal Galilee Research Institute on a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus (IBV) in chickens. The institute has awarded MigVax an exclusive license to develop, produce and sell vaccines against viruses in humans.

The Migal Galilee Research Institute, in Kiryat Shemona, specializes in life sciences and computer science, plant science, precision agriculture, the environmental sciences, and also food, nutrition and health. It employs 310 people, among them 90 doctoral students and 190 researchers.

Desheh's international connections in the pharmaceuticals industry can be expected to assist MigVax. "I am happy to join the MigVax team and be part of the global effort to eradicate the coronavirus," Desheh said. "An amazing team of scientists at the Migal Galilee Research Institute in Kiryat Shemona has developed promising technology, and we are determined to turn it into an effective vaccine against the virus. We are working rapidly and tirelessly to develop the vaccine and to build an advanced platform for the development of further vaccines."

