Ex-justices: Plan threatens ability to protect individual rights

Eighteen former justices of the Supreme Court have published a declaration against the changes being promoted by the government in the judicial system.

"The plan threatens the essence of the regime and our way of life, and particularly the ability to protect the basic rights of each individual fairly and effectively," the declaration states.

"We express grave concern at the government’s plan for changes in the system of justice," it continues. "We recognize that the justice system, like any entity, could benefit from scrutiny capable of exposing what needs to be fixed, and we have no doubt that it would be prepared to introduce reforms as required, after a suitable examination"

The ex-judges propose that the government should set up a public committee "with a suitable composition of public representatives and experts in the field to ensure a thorough and transparent examination of the existing situation. The committee would gather data and raise proposals and consider the expected consequences of each proposal.

"In this way, it will be possible to introduce reforms with broad agreement in society, and is fitting in this important and sensitive matter."

The signatories to the document are: Theodor Or, Dalia Dorner, Menachem (Meni) Mazuz, Yoram Danziger, Hanan Melcer, Edna Arbel, Neal Hendel, Ayala Procaccia, Dorit Beinisch, Yitzhak Zamir, George Karra, Aharon Barak, Jacob Turkel, Elyakim Rubinstein, Salim Joubran, Shlomo Levin, and Tova Strasberg-Cohen.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2023.

