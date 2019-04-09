Exit polls: Blue and White leads, right block holds majority

The exit polls released after the end of voting in Israel's general election show a clear majority for the right-wing block of parties, but with Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid's Blue and White list the largest faction in the new Knesset.

The average of exit polls from Kan, Channel 12, Channel 13, and ynet show the following picture of Knesset seats for each of the parties:

Blue and White 37

Likud 35

Labor 7

United Torah Judaism 7

Shas 7

Hadash-Ta'al 6

Union of Right-Wing Parties 5

Meretz 5

Kulanu 4

Yisrael Beiteinu 4

Raam-Balad 0

New Right 0

Zehut 0

Gesher 0

The surprise in these results is that Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party, which did well in opinion polls before the election, has failed to pass the minimum vote threshold required to win a Knesset seat. Another notable result is that Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked's New Right party has also failed to pass the threshold, although the pair are maintaining that the actual results could prove different, especially when serving soldiers' votes are counted.

If these results are borne out in the actual vote count, then on the face of it incumbent prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have no difficulty in forming a new government, with approximately 62 seats for right-wing parties and 53 for center-left parties. Most of the leaders of Likud's natural partners have already said that they will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin to invite Netanyahu to form a government, with only Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) refusing to reveal his hand at this stage.

