Exit polls indicate narrow victory for Netanyahu

After an election day in Israel that saw a high turnout, the exit polls indicate that the right-wing block led by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will have a narrow majority in the new Knesset. According to the exit poll by Channel 12 News, the distribution of seats will be as follows:

Likud 30

Yesh Atid 24

Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit 14

Hamahaneh Hamamlachti 11

Shas 10

United Torah Judaism 7

Yisrael Beitenu 4

Labor 6

Meretz 5

Habayit Hayehudi 0

Ra'am 5

Hadash-Ta'al 4

Balad 0

This gives the Netanyahu's block 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The Channel 11 exit poll also projects 61 seats for the block. The Channel 13 exit poll gives the block 62 seats.

The situation could change if it turns out that Balad has surpassed the minimum share of the vote for winning seats in the Knesset. The exit polls put it very close to the 3.25% threshold.

