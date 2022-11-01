Exit polls indicate narrow victory for Netanyahu
The nationalist-haredi block that supports Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is projected to have 61-62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.
After an election day in Israel that saw a high turnout, the exit polls indicate that the right-wing block led by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will have a narrow majority in the new Knesset. According to the exit poll by Channel 12 News, the distribution of seats will be as follows:
Likud 30
Yesh Atid 24
Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit 14
Hamahaneh Hamamlachti 11
Shas 10
United Torah Judaism 7
Yisrael Beitenu 4
Labor 6
Meretz 5
Habayit Hayehudi 0
Ra'am 5
Hadash-Ta'al 4
Balad 0
This gives the Netanyahu's block 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The Channel 11 exit poll also projects 61 seats for the block. The Channel 13 exit poll gives the block 62 seats.
The situation could change if it turns out that Balad has surpassed the minimum share of the vote for winning seats in the Knesset. The exit polls put it very close to the 3.25% threshold.
