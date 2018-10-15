External investigator: No sexual harassment at Fox

After Channel 10 began an expose of complaints about sexual harassment allegedly committed by Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) controlling shareholder and CEO Harel Wiesel, Fox appointed Judge (ret.) Oranit Agassi as an external examiner to investigate "the anonymous complaints." Fox yesterday reported that the external examination had been completed, and "The examiner found that there were no incidents of sexual harassment by the company's executives and CEO, that the company acts scrupulously and effectively in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Law, and that no fault was found in the company's behavior and that of its executives in these areas."

The company went on to state: "The audit committee, followed by the company's board of directors, discussed the report and adopted its conclusions," adding, "The board of directors attaches great importance to preventing sexual harassment, and has instructed the company's management to take continued action to ensure a respectful and safe working environment."

In its report to the TASE yesterday, Fox, which has a market cap of nearly NIS 1 billion, stated: "In the report, the examiner described in great detail the examination process, which she carried out independently at her absolute discretion and confidentially. Among other things, the examination process included meeting with workers at the company decided by her, including senior executives and the company CEO, and an examination of the company's procedures and its behavior in connection with all of the complaints made against the company's CEO, its executives, and the company itself."

Fox explained yesterday that the external examiner had been appointed, "to examine anonymous complaints made on the Channel 10 news program against the company's CEO, company executives, and the company itself involving sexual harassment and a sexist atmosphere at the company. The company hereby announces that the examiner has completed the examination process and submitted the examination report, its conclusion, and its recommendations to the audit committee."

Fox added, "In the report, the examiner said that she had taken action to provide any complainant with an opportunity to contact her, and for this purpose had also met with Channel 10 correspondent Raviv Drucker in order to clarify the complaints, which remained anonymous."

Fox's share price is currently up 2.25% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

