Extra lanes added to Road 6 northern section

A lane in each direction has been added to the 6.5-kilometer section of Road 6 between the Ein Tut interchange and Yokne'am by re-marking the lanes and narrowing the shoulders. This section, which was previously part of Highway 70, now connects the old and new sections of Highway 6. Travel on it is free of charge.

Re-marking the lanes is the first stage in widening the road section from two to four lanes in each direction. The cost of the three-year project, during which the road will remain open, is NIS 430 million.

In addition to the new lanes, the Jewish National Fund parking lot will be enlarged in the area of Elyakim Forest, and become a refreshment station for drivers of trucks and private vehicles. The state will fund the project, because this section of the road is toll-free. Cross Israel Highway Company, the operator of both sections of Highway 6, will carry it out.

86,000 vehicles a day in both directions pass over the Ein Tut-Yokne'am highway section on weekdays.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019