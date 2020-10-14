Eyal Ofer might sell Royal Caribbean Cruise stake

Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer might be selling most of his stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise (NYSE: RCL) in an offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Royal Caribbean has filed to raise $1 billion - half in shares and half in bonds - to help it survive the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit the cruise tourism industry hard.

Eyal Ofer holds a 5.3% stake in Royal Caribbean through Osiris Holdings and he sits on the cruise company's board of directors. His shares are currently worth $684 million down from a peak $1.509 billion in January before the crisis. According to the prospectus filed by Royal Caribbean, Ofer could have the option to sell most of his stake.

Royal Caribbean's share price fell 13.2% yesterday on news of the possible offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 14, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020