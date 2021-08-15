FIMI sells 14% of Hadera Paper

Private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds. headed by Ishay Davidi, which held 59.4% of Hadera Paper (TASE: HAP), has sold shares representing 14% of the company to investment institutions at a price of NIS 235 per share, or NIS 210 million in total.

Hadera Paper's share price closed at NIS 247.8 million on Thursday, which means that the sale was at a discount of about 5%.

FIMI has undertaken that it will not sell more Hadera Paper shares for six months after August 16, 2021 at a price lower than NIS 258.5 per share. This undertaking will not apply to a sale to a strategic investor.

Hadera paper has a current market cap of NIS 1.6 billion, after a 137% rise in its share price in the past year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021