Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg to visit Israel

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is to visit Israel in August, sources close to the matter inform "Globes." Sandberg is one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley and having served as Facebook COO since 2008, she is considered CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 'right hand person.'

Sandberg has not visited Israel for many years and this summer's visit is billed as a 'family' visit. It remains unclear if she will keep the visit private or whether she will take part in some public high-tech events. Facebook has a development center in Israel.

Sandberg is a former VP at Google and served on the board of Disney and as chief of staff for former US Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers. She is influential in women's empowerment and has co-written two bestselling books "Lean in: Women, Work and the Will to Lead" and "Option B" about the grief following the sudden death of her husband Dave Goldberg.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 2, 2019

