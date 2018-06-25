Facebook acquisitions chief due in Israel

A senior figure in Facebook's M&A team, probably VP corporate development Amin Zoufonoun, will visit Israel later this week, sources inform "Globes."

A source close to Facebook said that Zoufonoun has been responsible for Facebook's previous acquisitions in Israel. In each of the four Israeli acquisitions, talks extended over several months to more than a year with Zoufonoun visiting Israel alongside talks at Facebook headquarters in California.

Facebook acquired Snaptu for $70 million in 2011; Face.com for $100 million in 2012, Onavo for $150 million in 2013 and Pebbles for $60 million in 2015. It is unclear why Zoufonoun is coming to Israel and if any acquisition is in the pipeline.

Zoufonoun joined Facebook in 2011 from Google where he was also in charge of M&As. Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 25, 2018

