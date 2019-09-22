search
Facebook buys Israeli AI bot co Servicefriend

Facebook
22 Sep, 2019 10:37
Servicefriend will build a network of bots for the customer service layer of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet and Libra cryptocurrency, "TechCrunch" reports.

US social media giant Facebook has acquired Israeli AI bot startup Servicefriend, "TechCrunch" reports. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the acquisition to "TechCrunch, saying, “We acquire smaller tech companies from time to time. We don’t always discuss our plans."

No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed and according to Startup Central, the company has yet to raise any funds

TechCrunch speculates that Servicefriend will build a network of bots for the customer service layer of its Calibra digital wallet. Calibra is part of the range of financial services that will enable users to pay with and receive Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency.

Tel Aviv based Servicefriend was founded by CMO Ido Arad and CEO Shahar Ben Ami, and "TechCrunch" notes that according to their LinkedIn profiles, they both work for Facebook.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

