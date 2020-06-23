Facebook selects Israeli co Rise.ai for gift card initiative

Israeli AI customer re-engagement solutions developer Rise.ai has been selected by Facebook to make its gift cards available for purchase. This new feature will let small and medium businesses and enterprises (SMBs) sell digital gift cards to their local community through Facebook and Instagram using the customers’ geo-location. This will enable businesses to reach many new customers, increase traffic and maintain their activity during the Covid-19 crisis.

To let SMBs take the time they need to sell gift cards online, or build a new online gift card store, Rise.ai offers a free trial for all new customers. The company’s platform was designed to manage all the re-engagement activity of brands, including gift cards, loyalty cards, rewards, and refunds.

In 2019 alone, Rise.ai has helped merchants generate $150 million in revenue and handled more than $1 billion in store credit. Founded in 2015, the company serves more than 3,500 digital stores, over 80% of them in North America. Rise.ai is active in more than 50 countries.

Rise.ai CEO Yair Miron said, "The coronavirus pandemic requires businesses to sell and engage with merchants on more channels and to find more effective ways to prosper. Since Covids-19 started to affect the market, we see tremendous need for advanced digital gift cards and store credit solutions to fuel the growth of merchants."

He added: "We are excited to offer brands and businesses all the necessary infrastructure for quickly creating their gift card program and give them immediate exposure on both Facebook and Instagram. There is no better candidate than Facebook to lead these efforts, and digital gift cards are a great tool to support these companies."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our community and economy - they’ve always been there for us, and now it’s time for us to be there for them. We hope these gift cards will be useful in providing much needed support for them during this crucial time and empower our community to discover and share new small businesses," said Melinda Petrunoff, Director of Small Business Facebook, ANZ.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2020

