Facial recognition co AnyVision raises $31m

Face, body, and object-recognition software computer vision company AnyVision today announced it has raised an additional $31 million and completed a $74 million Series A financing round. The latest investment comes from M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, DFJ Growth and OG Technology Partners. The company had previously announced raising $43 million in the Series A round from LightSpeed Venture Partners, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Ventures, Eldridge Industries and others.

Tel Aviv-based AnyVision was founded in 2015 by CEO Eylon Etshtein, CTO Prof. Neil Robertson and Shlomo Ben-Artzi. The computer vision company specializes in face, body, and object-recognition software and has developed core software solutions that make all cameras smart and are agnostic to all cameras, computing frameworks, and use-cases.

Etshtein said, “There are very few times in business when you have the opportunity to build an entirely new industry alongside leading ecosystem players. We are fortunate to have the backing of chipmakers like Qualcomm, camera manufacturers such as Bosch, and now cloud service providers like Microsoft through M12’s investment. We have the optimal combination of industrial validation and financial horsepower to become the leader in this industry.”

“Our mission at DFJ Growth is to back disruptive innovators addressing large, emerging market opportunities. We believe AnyVision has clearly separated itself as a leader in the high-growth market for computer vision, supported by glowing customers reviews praising how AnyVision’s products are improving safety and customer experience,” said Sam Fort, Partner at DFJ Growth. “We have also been impressed with AnyVision’s leadership in driving privacy and ethics standards for the use of recognition technology. We look forward to working with AnyVision to help them accelerate their rapid growth.”

AnyVision currently develops technology for security and surveillance, mobile authentication, access control, and real-world analytics. These core solutions are being utilized today across various industries including banks, stadiums, casinos and retail to improve safety, realize cost savings, and increase customer satisfaction. The new funding will be used to continue growing the company’s existing geographies and industry verticals.

AnyVision has more than 240 employees at its offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Mexico, London, and Singapore, and a dedicated team of over 30 PhDs in Belfast focused solely on computer vision research. AnyVision’s hundreds of global customers include many Fortune 50 companies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019