Lidorr family puts chemicals group up for sale

The Lidorr family, owners of the Lidorr group, has put up the group’s businesses for sale for $300-350 million (about NIS 1 billion), sources inform "Globes". As far as is known, the sale is being handled by Rothschild &Co., with the assets being offered to prominent investment entities in Israel and overseas.

The Lidorr group is a group of privately-held companies founded in 190 by the late Zvi Lidorr under the name Lidorr Chemicals, now Lidorr Elements. According to its website, it is "one of Israel's leading experts in materials, products and technologies for industrial manufacturing, crop-protection and animal health."

The family-owned group is run by joint CEOs Ami Lidorr and Vered Lidorr-Mary. Its main crop protection activity is under Ramat Hasharon-based Lidorr Elements, which represents multinational and local companies, headed by German company Bayer.

Lidorr Elements supplies a range of products for pest, disease and weed control, and fertilizer solutions. The company also supplies biological pest control solutions. It employs a team of agronomists that provides service to thousands of farmers in Israel.

Lidorr Elements is also active in animal health, and imports to Israel drugs and veterinary products of Elanco, which incorporates what was Bayer Animal Health. Among the company’s other activities are care and nutrition, chemicals and polymers.

