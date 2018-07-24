Fattal opens NYX Herzliya hotel

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) has opened another hotel of the NYX brand at an investment of NIS 250 million in partnership with Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG), controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva.

The new hotel, located in the Herzliya industrial and high-tech zone, contains 179 rooms and suites, a covered swimming pool, a spa center, a business lounge with two boardrooms, a bar on the hotel roof, and another bar in the lobby. Since the hotel appeals primarily to businesspeople, it contains an area for events, conferences, and exhibitions, including covered parking.

Like NYX Tel Aviv, the branch in Herzliya has an urban design with an emphasis on local art that has been adopted by many hotels. Ari Shaltiel is responsible for the design.

Another cost-cutting measure in the new hotels, including the one in Herzliya, is automated services, such as independent check-in and check-out positions. Hotel guests can access various services through an app, for example controlling television screens in the rooms and ordering food in the business lounge.

The hotel has been open for its running in period for two weeks. Prices for those making online reservations start at NIS 664 a night in the middle of the week and NIS 600 a night for members of the Shamayim club (the registration fee for the club entitles members to a 10% discount, NIS 250, for two years). The overnight price on a weekend starts at NIS 950 (NIS 854 for club members)

Fattal Holdings business manager Assaf Fattal, who is responsible for opening the chain's new hotels, says, "The hotel's location is a significant factor for attracting relevant business people and of course couples or families looking for a unique, young, and peaceful urban experience near the beach and entertainment sites in the area."

The Fattal chain has 170 hotels split among several brands. The chain classes its NYX brand as an urban lifestyle brand and the brand is active in Tel Aviv, Prague, and Milan. Additional hotels from the brand are scheduled to open very soon in Madrid and later this year in Munich, to be followed by more hotels of this brand in Europe in 2019. Expansion of the brand is also planned in the Israeli market, with NYX Jerusalem opening in 2021.

Besides NYX, other brands of Fattal hotels, a majority of which are located in Europe, include Herods, Leonardo, and UHotels.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2018

