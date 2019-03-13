Fattal to open 2 Jerusalem Mahane Yehuda hotels

Israeli international hotel chain Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) has announced that it will be opening a boutique hotel next to Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market. Fattal will preserve and expand the former Alliance School, opened in 1899, into a 90-room boutique hotel due to open in 2022.

It will be adjacent to Fattal's 168-room NYX Jerusalem Hotel, currently under construction, and scheduled to open in 2021. Both hotels will be located on the lot immediately east of Mahane Yehuda market stretching between Jaffa Road and Agrippas Street and bordered in the east by Kiah Street, opposite the Clal Building. The lot will also contain a third hotel, office and residential buildings and a 600-car underground car park.

The boutique hotel will be called Beit Alliance, after the school, and combine the original 19th century design with added floors in a contemporary style with interior designs by Ari Shaltiel. Architect Ian Bader from the Pei, Cobb, Freed & Partners firm, the same firm designed Louvre museum in Paris, designed the hotel in cooperation with the Barely, Coby Levitzky and Moti Kassif and Feigin architectural firms.

Beit Alliance and NYX Jerusalem will be Fattal's fourth and fifth hotels in the capital, joining the Leonardo, Leonardo Plaza and Leonardo Boutique.

Fattal has 200 hotels in 18 countries including Germany, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Cyprus. In Europe the hotels have the Leonardo and NYX brands.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019