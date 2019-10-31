Fattal unveils plans for sixth Jerusalem hotel

Israeli hotel chain Fattal Holdings 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) has unveiled plans for its sixth Jerusalem hotel. The new hotel will be a boutique hotel in a preserved building at 13 Shmuel Hanagid Street near the Jerusalem Great Synagogue in King George Street.

The hotel called "Shmuel Hanagid House" is scheduled to open in 2023 and will have 72 rooms in a 3,500 square meter building. Fattal is investing NIS 80 million in the project.

Fattal already has three hotels operating in Jerusalem - the Leonardo Plaza in King George Street, the Leonardo Jerusalem near the Damascus Gate and the Leonardo Boutique in Talbieh. Two more hotels are scheduled to open in 2022 - the NYX Jerusalem and Beit Alliance - both next to the Mahnei Yehuda market.

Fattal, controlled by David Fattal, is Israel's largest hotel chain with 200 hotels in 18 countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2019

