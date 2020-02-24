Fattal's Rooms leases shared workspace in Acro Tel Aviv tower

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) shared workspace unit Rooms has signed a lease agreement for three floors covering 4,500 square meters in Acro Real Estate tower in Tel Aviv. Fattal will lease floors three to five in the tower, which is in the Hassan Arafa neighborhood at the corner of Yitzhak Sadeh and Hamasger Streets. The lease is for 20 years and Fattal is paying about NIS 4.3 million per year.

Construction of the 31-floor, 37,000 square meter tower is due to be completed in the final quarter of this year. Acro reports that it has already leased floors to FIMI Opportunity Funds and Ofran worldwide car rental. The tower was designed by the Moore Yaski Sivan architects with interior designs by Pitsou Kedem architects.

Rooms will also lease an additional floor in Acro's A Tower in Ra'anana, where it already leases two floors. Rooms also operates a shared workspace site at 46 Menachem Begin Street in Tel Aviv as part of the NYX Hotel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2020

