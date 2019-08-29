Feiglin quits Knesset race

The Zehut party, headed by Moshe Feiglin, will not be standing in the elections for the 22nd Knesset on September 17. Feiglin has reached an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the two men will hold a press conference on the matter at Kfar Maccabiah at 5 pm.

Feiglin's Zehut party won 118,000 votes in the April elections, well short of the minimum 3.25% requirement (four seats) to enter the Knesset but enough to take away several seats from the right wing bloc.

Sources believe that Feiglin has agreed with Netanyahu that he will receive a cabinet post in any future government, and the Zehut party will receive assistance in paying back loans taken for the April elections. Feiglin also claims to have reached agreement with Netanyahu about reform in treatment using medical cannabis and other libertarian policies in Zehut's manifesto.

Feiglin sat in the 19th Knesset as a Likud MK but was unable to win a place on the list for the 20th Knesset after Netanyahu worked to have him ousted. Subsequently he set up the Zehut party.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2019

