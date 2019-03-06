Feldman to market Mars chocolate bar ice cream

Feldman's Ice Cream has signed an agreement with US confectionary manufacturer Mars Inc. to officially and exclusively market the company's ice cream products in Israel. This is the first major step taken by the company's new CEO Ronen Zohar.

In the first stage, Feldman will import a range of well-known brand chocolate ice cream products including Mars, Snickers, Twix, M&M, Maltesers, Galaxy and Bounty. The products will be sold through the company's marketing channels and points of sale including Feldman ice cream stores, marketing and supermarket chains, grocery stores and kiosks.

This is another measure by the company's new owners and management to achieve major growth in the coming years by importing, marketing and distributing well known international brands. Israel's ice cream market grew 8.7% in 2018 to NIS 1.2 billion.

Feldman Ice Cream was founded in 1945. The founding Feldman family sold the company last August to the Green Lantern investment group owned by owned by Richard Hunter, Josef Elias, and Danny Ben-Rei.

Feldman's products are sold in the company's chain of 70 ice cream stores as well as supermarkets and stores and to the institutional market.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2019

