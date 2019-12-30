Fewer Israeli startups being founded

There were 4,363 early stage startups in Israel in 2018, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, down 6% from 2017. These figures do not include the more mature growth companies who have already developed their product, service or system and begun the manufacturing stage. The Central Bureau of Statistics says that the decline in the number of early stage startups can be the result of more startups maturing to the growth stage and consequently the downward trend is not necessarily a negative one. It may well be that less Israelis are becoming entrepreneurs and prefer to take advantage of the high salaries available in growth tech startups.

The figures are based on companies registered for VAT and at the National Insurance Institute, IVC, Start-Up Nation Central and data collected by the Central Bureau of Statistics itself. The Central Bureau of Statistics notes that some startups in their very earliest stages might not yet be included in the various databanks.

Half of early stage startups close

Startups are a high risk venture. Between 2011 and 2018, 5,313 startups were founded in Israel of which 45% closed down or suspended operations. Between 2012 and 2015, at least 500 new startups were founded each year, taking advantage of the abundance of money flowing into Israel for startup investment. But between 2015 and 2018, more startups closed each year than were set up.

More jobs, mainly in growth stage tech companies

Of major concern is the small percentage of Israel's workforce employed in the tech sector. Since 2000, this figure has been between 8% and 10%. The Central Bureau of Statistics figures show that the number of employees in early stage and growth startups doubled between 2011 and 2018 and reached 77,000. Of these employees, 29,000 were in early stage startups - a figure which grew by only 2% in this period.

Outlying regions failing to attract startups

The Israeli government and local and regional authorities are eager for there to be more tech employees in outlying regions. However, most startups are based in Tel Aviv and the Central Region. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics there are 1,869 startups in the Tel Aviv region and another 1,300 startups in Israel's central region. In other words 72% of startups are between Hadera and Gedera. There are 356 startups in Jerusalem and 170 startups in Southern Israel, despite major attempts to market Beersheva as Israel's cybersecurity capital. The Israel Innovation Authority is trying to fight this trend and is setting up incubators in outlying regions, most recently in Karmiel, Yerucham and the northern Negev. The government, however, understands that there is no point in setting up industrial parks in the periphery that would simply be unable to compete with Tel Aviv, so they are concentrating on industrial parks based on expertise cooperating with local assets such as veteran companies, academic institutions and rural industries such as agriculture.

79% of salaried jobs in startup and growth stage tech companies are in the Tel Aviv and Central region. The average monthly salary in a startup in Tel Aviv is 22,000 compared with NIS 16,600 in Jerusalem, NIS 18,000 in the south and NIS 18,500 in the north.

