Field service market co Workiz raises $2m

Israeli field service market platform developer Workiz has announced the completion of a $2 million seed financing round by Aleph venture capital fund. The funds will support the expansion of the company's operations in North America and the acceleration of its product development with new employees being hired in Israel and the US.

Workiz CEO Adi Azaria said, "Workiz serves tens of thousands of field service professionals all over the US and Canada, delivering advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and bots to small businesses, and directly enabling them to successfully compete with larger organizations at minimal cost and with no technical knowledge. Only 25% of small-businesses survive the five-year business lifecycle, but with Workiz, a record-number of 80% are not only succeeding, but also thriving. The investment and experience of Aleph VC will allow us to accelerate the growth of the company, in light of the exponentially growing demand among existing and future customers."

Aleph general partner Aaron Rosenson said, “Workiz puts world-class, easy-to-use technology into the hands of business owners with field workers. Now, with Sisense co-founder Adi Azaria joining as CEO, we are excited to scale rapidly and help tens of thousands of small businesses win jobs and do more of what they love.”

75% of small field service businesses in North America close within their first five-years. Workiz slashes this number down to 20%. Tens of thousands of field service professionals use Workiz’ platform to run highly profitable, five-star operations and provide premium service to millions. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, like AI, bots and unified communication feeds, they are now able to outperform larger competitors - without the need for huge budgets or specialized expertise. Workiz operates in two strategic areas - with its technological and business development centers located in Israel, and its sales center located in America.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018