Fightec to represent Italian defense co Teknel in Israel

Israel’s defense companies are in a boom period, and this does not apply just to the big three - Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace industries, and Rafael - but to flourishing small companies as well.

Fightec, based in Nesher in northern Israel, has signed an agreement to be the sole representative in Israel of Italian company Teknel, which produces mobile command and control cabins and which has worked with all the major Israeli defense companies.

Command and control cabins range from fairly simple, generic units costing tens of thousands of dollars to specially adapted cabins that meet stringent quality standards and can cost many hundreds of thousands. The difference arises from various requirements, such as being proof against electromagnetic interference and physical shocks.

Fightec has fifty employees and a 3,500 square meter production facility. Six weeks ago, the company was among the winners of a Ministry of Defense tender for armored vehicles for security details in border communities.

