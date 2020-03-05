Final count leaves Netanyahu bloc with 58 seats

With 99.9% of the voters counted from Monday's Knesset elections, Benjamin Netanyahu's right wing bloc has 58 seats - three short of a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu's Likud has 36 seats, Blue & White has 33 seats, the Joint Arab List 15 seats, Shas 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 7 seats, Labor-Gesher-Meretz 7 seats, Yisrael Beitenu 7 seats, and Yamina 6 seats. Otzma Yehudit did not pass the minimum threshold.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020