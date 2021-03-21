Final polls find Likud continuing to strengthen

Likud continues to strengthen at the expense of Yamina and New Hope, while Yesh Atid is marking time. These are the indications from the final polls published by Channel 12 News and Channel 13 News before the Knesset election on Tuesday. Channel 12's results were more dramatic, projecting 32 Knesset seats for Likud, the highest number for the party since early February.

The rest of the results in Channel 12's poll are: Yesh Atid 18 seats, New Hope and Yamina 9 each, Shas and the Joint Arab List 8 each, Yisrael Beitenu and United Torah Judaism 7 each, Labor 6, and Blue & White, Meretz, Religious Zionist and Ra'am all on 4 each.

Channel 13 gives Likud 30 seats, Yesh Aid 18, New Hope and Yamina 10 each, the Joint Arab List and Shas 8 each, United Torah Judaism 7, Labor and Yisrael Beitenu 6 each, Religious Zionist 5, and Blue & White, Meretz and Ra'am 4 each.

The polls continue to show all the smallest parties passing the minimum vote threshold (3.5% of the votes cast, giving 4 Knesset seats), apart from Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party, which has not passed the threshold at any stage. There is a fair chance that at least one more of the small parties will not in fact pass the threshold, and if that happens, it could tip the balance of the election.

The average results of the five most recently published polls are as follows:

Likud - 30 Knesset seats

Yesh Atid - 18

Yamina - 10

New Hope - 9

Joint Arab List - 8

Shas - 8

Yisrael Beitenu - 7

United Torah Judaism - 7

Labor - 5

Religious Zionist - 5

Blue & White - 4

Meretz - 4

Ra'am - 4

The total number of seats is not 120, the actual number of seats in the Knesset, because of the averaging process. By law, no further polls may be published before election day.

