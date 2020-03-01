Final polls show Likud, Arab list strengthening

The final polls before tomorrow's Knesset elections show Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud ahead of Benny Gantz's Blue & White party while the Joint Arab list continues to strengthen.

Friday's poll by Channel 12 News projected the Likud winning 35 seats and Blue & White 33. The Joint Arab list maintains its strong showing with 14 seats while Labor-Gesher-Meretz was projected to win 9 seats. Channel 12 News's poll sees Yisrael Beitenu winning only six seats. Shas and United Torah Judaism would both win eight seats and Yamina would win seven seats.

Friday's poll by Channel 13 News projected the Likud and Blue & White both winning 33 seats. The Joint Arab list fared even stronger in this poll with 15 seats while Labor-Gesher-Meretz was projected to win 9 seats. Channel 13 News's poll also sees Yisrael Beitenu winning only six seats, while Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina would all win eight seats.

The bottom line is that not a single poll since the last Knesset elections in September has projected a break in the deadlock between the Likud and Blue & White.

In the average of the five most recently published polls, the projected results, in terms of Knesset seats for each party, are as follows:

Likud 34

Blue & White 33

Joint Arab List 14

Labor-Gesher-Meretz 9

Shas 8

United Torah Judaism 8

Yamina 7

Yisrael Beitenu 7

Otzma Yehudit 0

The polls on which the average is based are: Channel 12, February 28; Channel 13, February 28; i24News, February 28; Maariv, February 27; Kan, February 27.

