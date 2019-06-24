Treasury officials withdraw complaint letter

As part of the effort to restore work relations in the Ministry of Finance to a proper footing, five deputy department heads in the Ministry of Finance budget department have withdrawn the letter that they sent to director general Shai Babad.

The Ministry of Finance spokesperson department said today, "Following a talk this morning by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon with budget department director Shaul Meridor, the deputy department heads sent a letter announcing the retraction of their earlier letter and the restoration of proper work relations within the Ministry of Finance. All of the disputes will be worked out directly within the ministry."

