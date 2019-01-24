Fintech SaaS co CrediFi raises $6m

Commercial real estate finance data and analytics company CrediFi has raised $6 million in a financing round led by Liberty Technology Venture Capital II and with the participation of Mitsui Fudosan and Maverick Ventures Israel as well as existing investors Battery Ventures, Viola Ventures and OurCrowd. The company, which has raised $29m overall, intends to use the funds to expand its go-to-market efforts, as well as to recruit executive and team talent in New York and Israel.

CrediFi provides cloud-based big data solutions for the US income-producing real estate market. With its development office based in Modi'in, the real estate debt data company's goal is to increase transparency in this market and enable its players - lenders, borrowers, realtors, and property owners - to make informed business decisions about investments and capital loans.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli fintech co CrediFi raises $13m

Founded in 2014 and led by CEO Ely Razin, CrediFi is a SaaS (software as a service) big data platform serving the Commercial Real Estate Finance market. The company provides data and analytics driven by a database of over seven million commercial properties, including multi-family, office, retail, hotel and industrial assets.

CrediFi tracks $13 trillion in both balance-sheet and securitized loans, focused on transparency in understanding borrowers, lenders and transactions, enabling real estate investment decisions. Customers include American financial institutions and banks, property companies, hedge fund managers and US government agencies.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019