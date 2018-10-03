Fintech co Broadridge opens Tel Aviv development center

US fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) today announced opening of a new Tel Aviv development center. The center will be based on its March acquisition of Israeli company ActivePath, whose digital technology enhances the customer experience associated with consumer statements, bills and regulatory communications, Former ActivePath CEO Avi Weiss will be general manager of the new development center.

The expansion of the Digital CoE broadens Broadridge’s access to industry-leading talent and technology in Israel focused on the development of innovative digital communications management platforms and user experience (UX) tools to drive consumer engagement.

Broadridge Customer Communications president Doug DeSchutter said, “The launch of our Tel Aviv office and further investment in digital expertise is an exciting milestone and is illustrative of Broadridge’s strong commitment to digital transformation. Broadridge has helped clients successfully digitize content across industries, including investor communications for proxies and interims where 64% of these communications are now electronic or suppressed. Bringing additional expertise in security authentication, content personalization, and omni-channel delivery, our team in Tel Aviv expands our ability to deliver dynamic, contextual communications to consumers through the preferred channels of their choice.”

Weiss said, “Broadridge’s Digital Center of Excellence in Tel Aviv not only demonstrates our commitment to investing in the Israeli market, but also enables us to be more responsive to the rapidly evolving needs of our clients and helps transform Broadridge’s regulatory and customer communications. As we continue to grow, we look forward to increasing our investment in Israel, not only through the opening of our new office and new hires but also through strategic partnerships in the country.”

