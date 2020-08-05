First detailed Sde Dov plan approved for objections

The Natonal Planning and Building Committee for Priority Housing Sites has approved for deposit the 'Eshkol Site' in Tel Aviv's Sde Dov. This is the first detailed plan to be approved of the three sections of Sde Dov, which served as Tel Aviv's airport until last year. The 'Eshkol Site' is the southern section of Sde Dov and will link up with the existing neighborhoods in North Tel Aviv.

The plan promoted by the Israel Land Administration and drawn up by the Minadd architects firm includes 4,844 housing units and mixed purpose buildings at a density of 54 housing units per 1,000 square meters of land. The plan covers 85 acres along the coast including streets and public areas and as well as the high rise residential buildings will include 45,000 square meters of commercial space, 145,000 square meters of office developments and 680 hotel rooms.

The planned Tel Aviv light rail Green Line will run through the neighborhood's main street running northwards from Ibn Gbriol Street. There will be bicycle paths and wide pedestrian sidewalks along the main roads of the neighborhood.

Full disclosure: Edna Bar On, the mother of "Globes" publisher and chairperson Alon Bar On has rights to land in Sde Dov.

