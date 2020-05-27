Fiverr files to raise $115m in secondary NYSE offering

Israeli freelance services platform Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) has filed to raise $115 million in a secondary offering on Wall Street. The filing comes almost one year after the company's IPO last June during which time Fiverr's share price has tripled. Yesterday on the NYSE, Fiverr's share price rose 4.32% to $62.36, giving a market cap of $1.992 billion. The company's share price is up 168% since the start of 2020.

Fiverr hopes to raise $100 million and also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares sold in the offering for a total of $115 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering together with BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and UBS Securities LLC.

Fiverr presented strong first quarter financial results, emphasizing that the Covid-19 crisis and the shift to remote working has boosted demand for its freelance services platform.

Fiverr's founders CEO Micah Kaufman and Shai Wininger still hold 7.2% and 5.2% of the company respectively. The offering will not include an offer to sell by the company's existing shareholders.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020