Fiverr launches sites in Italian and Dutch

Freelance services platform Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR) is expnding its operations in Europe with the launch of websites in Dutch and Italian. This follows the success the company saw with its German, French and Spanish websites.

Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman said, "Expanding our global footprint is a key growth strategy for Fiverr, and we believe there is huge potential in the Italian and Dutch markets. Though very different markets, we have already seen fantastic signals in both countries - for instance, from February to March of this year, visitors from Italy to the website went up 97%. By giving users the opportunity to interact in their native language, we’re increasing trust in our brand, which will ultimately lead to increased adoption of our platform in these markets."

In addition to localizing the site for both Italy and the Netherlands, Fiverr will also be increasing marketing efforts in both countries. This includes local public relations and targeted performance marketing campaigns and later down the line, brand marketing campaigns and community engagement.

Fiverr's share price is currently up 4.36% on the NYSE at $84.21, giving a market cap of $2.95 billion. The share price has increased nearly fivefold since Fiverr's IPO just over a year ago in June 2019 - with most of the rise due to increased use if its services since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Fiverr raised $120 million in a secondary offering at the end of May, and its share price has risen a further 50% since then.

