Foot traffic data analysis co Placer.ai raises $12m

Israeli foot traffic data analysis company Placer.ai announced today the closure of a $12 million Series A financing round led by JBV Capital and with the participation of Aleph, Reciprocal Ventures, OCA Ventures, existing investors and a group of new strategic investors. The funding will be used to expand Placer.ai’s US operations and extend the company’s R&D efforts to find new product features and capabilities.

Placer.ai’s SaaS platform provides real-time access to location analytics and foot traffic data. The solution empowers professionals to improve decision making, reduce risk and identify opportunities with accurate, reliable location data.

The company was founded by CEO Noam Ben Zvi, data scientist Zohar Bar-Yehuda, CTO Oded Fossfeld and CPO Ofir Lemel.

Ben Zvi said, "The impact of the 'retail apocalypse' was accelerated by a fundamental lack of visibility into offline performance; but empowering brands - big and small - with accurate, reliable data enables them to navigate this new reality. Placer.ai lifts the fog and empowers all professionals with actionable insights into any location enabling better, faster decisions. This results in smarter growth, more sustainable businesses, and allows newer players to enter the market." With this funding, we can ramp up our development so we can continue to uncover new features and tools to help our customers reach their business goals."

Placer.ai's customers JLL, Regency, SRS, Brixmor, Verizon, and Caesars Entertainment. These companies leverage the product to improve site selection, leasing activities, marketing performance and attribution, property acquisition, asset management and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2020

