Foreign airlines extend Israel flight suspensions

In the wake of Sunday's direct hit at Ben Gurion Airport by a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which Israel's air defense systems failed to intercept, many foreign airlines have extended their suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv. At the same time Israeli airlines have added flights from destinations such as Athens and Larnaca to help bring home Israelis stranded overseas. Despite the extra flights tickets are fast selling out.

British Airways has suspended Israel flights until Thursday and Wizz Air has suspended flights until Thursday afternoon. Air India has suspended flights until Friday and United Airlines and Delta Airlines have suspended flights until Saturday. Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings) have suspended flights until Monday and Air France and Transavia have suspended flights until May 14. There is no guarantee that these suspensions will not be further extended.

On the other hand, Ryanair, Aegean, Azerbaijan Airlines, Iberia Express, Air Europa and Lot are scheduled (at the time of web posting) to resume Israel flights tomorrow.

