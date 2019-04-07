Foreign exchange reserve rise despite zero currency purchases

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $118.208 billion at the end of March 2019, up $271 million from their level at the end of February, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 32% of Israel's GDP.

The foreign exchange reserves rose to a new record, even though no foreign currency was purchased in March 2019, and the Bank of Israel only purchased $32 million in foreign currency in the first quarter of 2019.

The rise in the foreign exchange reserves in March were due to government transfers from abroad totaling $125 million and a revaluation that increased the reserves by $157 million. The increase was offset by private sector transfers of $11 million.

