Former Teva VP sets up foodtech startup

Former Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) VP marketing and corporate communications Racheli Yarcony-Goldstein has set up foodtech startup My Air. The Israeli company has already attracted several million shekels in investment from TAU Ventures, iAngels, and others.

Yarconi-Goldstein is one of several high profile Teva VPs who have left the company in the past year. She had previously served as a VP marketing with Tambour paints and the business and marketing manager of Osem-Nestle's snack division.

Yarconi-Goldstein's new startup focuses on personalized functional food and incorporates advanced customizable data-based technology.

