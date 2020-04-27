Fox to reopen 300 stores

After the government approved a NIS 6 billion support package for businesses that closed during the coronavirus crisis, fashion chain Fox-Wiezel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) announced today that it is recalling thousands of employees back from unpaid leave. Fox controlling shareholder Harel Wiezel has led the fight for government compensation for all retail and commercial chains.

Fox said that it is reopening about 300 stores on streets and in power centers. The fashion retail chain said that operations began this morning to bring in new summer collections and arrange store displays. Fox said that all the stores brands will be open by Thursday.

