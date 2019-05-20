Free Jaffa shuttle after Jerusalem Blvd closes

From this Thursday evening, May 23 Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa will be closed to traffic from north to south as work on the Tel Aviv light rail Red Line gets underway. Bus lines will change their route to parallel streets in Jaffa and the Tel Aviv Municipality will begin operating a free shuttle bus service.

The Yafoit minibus service will begin operating on Friday, using minibuses at a frequency of every 10 minutes. Five minibuses with 19 places each will travel on a circular route going south on roads to the west of Jerusalem Boulevard and traversing to the Wolfson interchange, before traveling back north on roads to the east of Jerusalem Boulevard. The service will operate 6.30 am to 10 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 6.30 am to 4 pm on Fridays.

Jerusalem Boulevard, Jaffa's main thoroughfare, will close completely to traffic from June 10, when the south to north section of the road will be blocked.

