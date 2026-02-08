Fri: Nvidia deal boosts Tower Semiconductor

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32%, to 4,051.87 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 4,028.86 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19%, to 676.41 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 417.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.98 billion in equities and NIS 2.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.257% higher, at NIS 3.250/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.245% higher, at NIS 3.6844/€.

Bank Leumi led trading on Friday, and rose 0.26%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.48%; Tower Semiconductor, which rose 7.72% on Nasdaq on Friday following its deal with Nvidia, rose 4.27%; Teva rose 1.31%; and Elbit Systems rose 0.54%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers on Friday were Camtek, up 3.19%; Electra Consumer Products, up 2.94%; and Nova, up 2.57%. One Software Technologies fell 5.62%, Ormat Technologies fell 4.04%, and AMRM fell 3.16%.

