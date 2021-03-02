G. Willi-Food CEO quits

Israeli food importer and distributor G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (Nasdaq: WILC; TASE: WILC) announced today that CEO Einat Peled Shapira has resigned, effective from April 1. She is quitting only one year after succeeding Michael Luboschitz who held the post for two years. Prior to this position, she serves as CEO of Osem-Nestle unit Bonjour for 18 months. She is the third G. Will-Food CEO to leave since the new owners took over just over three years ago.

In 2020, Peled Shapira helped the company increase revenue by 26%, well above the market average rise of 9%.

G. Willi-Food is Israel's biggest food importer and has a market cap of $340 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021