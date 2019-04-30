Gad Zeevi threatens to sue Searchlight in Bezeq battle

Gad Zeevi, who is attempting to acquire the controlling interest in Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), is threatening to sue US private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners, which is also bidding to take over Bezeq.

In a warning letter from his lawyers, Zeevi accuses Searchlight of trying to create the false impression that he will not be able to obtain a permit from the Ministry of Communications to control Bezeq.

The letter further states that representatives of Searchlight had claimed that Zeevi approached them with a proposal that he should be the firm's Israeli partner (as required for a foreign entity seeking to control Bezeq), and that when they checked with the Ministry of Communications, they were told that he would never receive a permit. Zeevi's lawyers write that even the slightest hint that this is the case constitutes a falsehood, and that Zeevi had no such contact with Searchlight or with anyone on its behalf.

Zeevi's lawyers write that they have been informed that Searchlight is trying to make the bondholders in B Communications (which holds the controlling interest in Bezeq) and Internet Gold (which controls B Communications), with whom it is necessary to reach a settlement in order to take over Bezeq, believe that it is not worth negotiating with Zeevi and that Searchlight represents their only option. They allege that such conduct, if it indeed took place, amounts to slander, and is unlawful.

The lawyers, Amir Bartov and Ayana Wechsler of Shimonov & Co., demand that Searchlight should issue a clarification either denying that it had spread the alleged falsehoods, or apologizing for having done so.

No response was obtainable from Searchlight.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2019

